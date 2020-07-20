Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) Gets a Buy Rating from National Bank

In a report released today, Adam Shine from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF), with a price target of C$112.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Shine covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Cineplex.

Cogeco Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.03, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on July 16, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$108.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $90.10 and a one-year low of $65.65. Currently, Cogeco Communications has an average volume of 221.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CGEAF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cogeco Communications, Inc. is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. The American Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 11 states, which are Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded by Henri Audet in 1972 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.