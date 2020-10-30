Coeur Mining (CDE) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Coeur Mining (CDE), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 38.9% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Sierra Metals.

Coeur Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75, representing a 43.2% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Coeur Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $154 million and GAAP net loss of $1.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $162 million and had a GAAP net loss of $36.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo complex, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.