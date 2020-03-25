Codexis (CDXS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Codexis (CDXS), with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Codexis with a $22.50 average price target, implying an 116.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $22.38 and a one-year low of $8.43. Currently, Codexis has an average volume of 417.7K.

Codexis, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and sale of proteins. The company offers enzyme optimization services and developing biocatalyst products. The firm operates through the following segments: Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. Its technologies accelerate the development of manufacturing processes for active pharmaceutical ingredients fine chemicals, agrochemicals, food ingredients, detergents and biofuels. The company was founded in January 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.