Codexis (CDXS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Codexis (CDXS) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.12.

Codexis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

Based on Codexis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.67 million and GAAP net loss of $7.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.14 million.

Codexis, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and sale of proteins. The company offers enzyme optimization services and developing biocatalyst products. The firm operates through the following segments: Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. Its technologies accelerate the development of manufacturing processes for active pharmaceutical ingredients fine chemicals, agrochemicals, food ingredients, detergents and biofuels. The company was founded in January 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.