Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 54.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cocrystal Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.75.

Based on Cocrystal Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $554K and GAAP net loss of $3.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $592K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.52 million.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded on January 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.