Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Has a New Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) and a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 48.8% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and TherapeuticsMD.

The the analyst consensus on Cocrystal Pharma is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Cocrystal Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $461K and GAAP net loss of $1.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.08 million and had a net profit of $2.97 million.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded on January 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.