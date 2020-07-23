Coca-Cola (KO) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (KO) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 69.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola with a $54.67 average price target, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.13 and a one-year low of $36.27. Currently, Coca-Cola has an average volume of 17.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KO in relation to earlier this year.

The Coca-Cola Co. is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew. It operates through the following segments: Eurasia and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Bottling Investments and Global Ventures. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

