Coca-Cola (KO) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (KO) on February 3 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.84, close to its 52-week high of $59.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 69.7% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.57, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Coca-Cola’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.07 billion and net profit of $2.04 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.03 billion and had a net profit of $870 million.

