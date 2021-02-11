Coca-Cola (KO) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Spillane from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (KO), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.60.

Spillane has an average return of 5.2% when recommending Coca-Cola.

According to TipRanks.com, Spillane is ranked #2815 out of 7304 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola with a $56.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.13 and a one-year low of $36.27. Currently, Coca-Cola has an average volume of 17.63M.

The Coca-Cola Co. is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew. It operates through the following segments: Eurasia and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Bottling Investments and Global Ventures. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.