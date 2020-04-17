Coca-Cola (KO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (KO), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Coca-Cola has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.24, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.14 and a one-year low of $36.28. Currently, Coca-Cola has an average volume of 20.29M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

The Coca-Cola Co. is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew. It operates through the following segments: Eurasia and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Bottling Investments and Global Ventures. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

