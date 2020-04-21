Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) yesterday and set a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #6093 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola European Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.62, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners’ market cap is currently $18.45B and has a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.52.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.