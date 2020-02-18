Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

In a report released today, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 78.6% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Constellation Brands.

Coca-Cola European Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Coca-Cola European Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $153 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $153 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.