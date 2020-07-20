Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on July 17, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 49.1% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Coca-Cola European Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.48, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBS / CIMB also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $58.94 and a one-year low of $28.35. Currently, Coca-Cola European Partners has an average volume of 1.61M.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.