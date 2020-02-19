Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) on February 14 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 54.8% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola European Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.75, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners’ market cap is currently $25.11B and has a P/E ratio of 21.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.56.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.