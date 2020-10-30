Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) on October 28 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola European Partners with a $48.13 average price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners’ market cap is currently $17.74B and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

