Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics (CODX), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 24.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Co-Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Based on Co-Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.95 million.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostics technology. The company’s products are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and analysis of nucleic acid molecules.

