Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics (CODX) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 41.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Co-Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Co-Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.04 million and net profit of $15.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.57K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostics technology. The company’s products are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses its proprietary technology to design tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight Howard Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Read More on CODX: