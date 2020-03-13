Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics (CODX), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.8% and a 26.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Co-Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, representing a 25.8% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.75 and a one-year low of $0.69. Currently, Co-Diagnostics has an average volume of 10.49M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostics technology. The company’s products are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and analysis of nucleic acid molecules.

Read More on CODX: