CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for CNX Midstream Partners with a $12.50 average price target.

Based on CNX Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $81.5 million and net profit of $48.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.82 million and had a net profit of $42.55 million.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It operates its business through the following segments: Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. The Anchor Systems segment includes four primary midstream systems such as, the McQuay System, the Majorsville System, the Mamont System and Shirley-Penns System. The Additional Systems segment includes several gathering systems primarily located in the wet gas regions of its acreage. The company was founded on May 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.