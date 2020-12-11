CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) Initiated with a Buy at Maxim Group

CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) received a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 54.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNS Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Based on CNS Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $706.7K.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of anticancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain and central nervous system tumors. Its product pipeline includes berubicin, and CNS-12. The company was founded by Waldemar Priebe in July 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.