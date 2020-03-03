CNH Industrial (CNHI) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Buy rating on CNH Industrial (CNHI) yesterday and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 37.5% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Infineon.

CNH Industrial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

CNH Industrial’s market cap is currently $12.81B and has a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.09.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain and Financial Services.