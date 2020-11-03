CNA Financial (CNA) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Merrill Lynch

CNA Financial (CNA) received a Hold rating and a $37.00 price target from Merrill Lynch analyst Joshua Shanker today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Shanker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNA Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $37.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.30 and a one-year low of $25.18. Currently, CNA Financial has an average volume of 241.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The firm’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The company operates through the following segments: property & casualty commercial insurance operations and outside property & casualty operations. The Property & Casualty Commercial Insurance Operations comprises of three segments namely Specialty, commercial and international. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system. The International segment underwrites property and casualty coverages. The Outside Property & Casualty Operations consists of two segments namely life & group and corporate & other. The Life & Group segment includes the results of the individual and group long term care businesses that are in run-off. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the corporate expenses, including interest on corporate debt, and the results of certain property and casualty business in run-off. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.