CMS Energy (CMS) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy (CMS) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.42, close to its 52-week high of $66.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, South Jersey Industries, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CMS Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.50, a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $66.00 price target.

Based on CMS Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion and net profit of $207 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.83 billion and had a net profit of $108 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMS in relation to earlier this year.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.