CMS Energy (CMS) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy (CMS), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CMS Energy with a $68.27 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.17 and a one-year low of $53.55. Currently, CMS Energy has an average volume of 2.11M.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.