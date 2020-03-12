CMS Energy (CMS) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Howard Kim- March 12, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy (CMS), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CMS Energy with a $68.27 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $69.17 and a one-year low of $53.55. Currently, CMS Energy has an average volume of 2.11M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts