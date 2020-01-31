CMS Energy (CMS) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on CMS Energy (CMS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.07, close to its 52-week high of $68.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 75.6% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Edison International, and WEC Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CMS Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.86, a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $68.00 price target.

CMS Energy’s market cap is currently $19.32B and has a P/E ratio of 31.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMS in relation to earlier this year.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.