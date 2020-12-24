CMB International Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Iqiyi (IQ)

Iqiyi (IQ) received a Buy rating and a $23.20 price target from CMB International Securities analyst CMB International Securities yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.11.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iqiyi is a Hold with an average price target of $24.35.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.03 and a one-year low of $14.51. Currently, Iqiyi has an average volume of 8.6M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.