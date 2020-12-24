CMB International Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on iHuman (IH)

In a report released yesterday, CMB International Securities from CMB International Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on iHuman (IH) and a price target of $26.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.88.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iHuman is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.45.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iHuman Inc is a childhood edutainment company in China. The edutainment products include interactive and self-directed learning applications and learning materials and smart learning devices. The subjects covered are literacy and reading, English, mathematics and critical thinking, chinese learning, music and painting among others.