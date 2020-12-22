Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 59.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $7.67 average price target.

Based on Clovis Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.77 million and GAAP net loss of $78.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $94.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLVS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Brian Atwood, a Director at CLVS bought 6,896 shares for a total of $21,240.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments. Its marketed product Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is offered for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.