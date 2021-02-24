Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.6% and a 62.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.38.

Clovis Oncology’s market cap is currently $621.6M and has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.09.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments. Its marketed product Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is offered for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.