Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Gets a Sell Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Sell rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.49, close to its 52-week low of $3.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clovis Oncology is a Hold with an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a one-year high of $17.37 and a one-year low of $3.62. Currently, Clovis Oncology has an average volume of 4.88M.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments. Its marketed product Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is offered for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.