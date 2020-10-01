CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff assigned a Buy rating to CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF) on September 28 and set a price target of C$2.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.57.

Goff has an average return of 138.7% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #238 out of 6949 analysts.

CloudMD Software & Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.03, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DOCRF in relation to earlier this year.

Premier Health Group Inc. is a Canadian company. It is focused on health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. The firm along with its subsidiary offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, Premier Health Group is also developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI).