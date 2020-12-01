CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF), with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87.

Taylor has an average return of 126.0% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #343 out of 7119 analysts.

CloudMD Software & Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.37.

Based on CloudMD Software & Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.79 million and GAAP net loss of $2.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DOCRF in relation to earlier this year.

Premier Health Group Inc. is a Canadian company. It is focused on health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. The firm along with its subsidiary offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, Premier Health Group is also developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI).