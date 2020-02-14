Cloudflare (NET) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Cloudflare (NET). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Cloudflare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.25, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.08 and a one-year low of $14.50. Currently, Cloudflare has an average volume of 855.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cloudflare, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to secure websites. It offers various products for performance and reliability, video streaming and delivery, advanced security, insights, cloudflare for developers, domain registration, and cloudflare marketplace.