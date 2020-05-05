Cloudflare (NET) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Cloudflare (NET) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 55.3% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $23.85 average price target, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.60 and a one-year low of $14.50. Currently, Cloudflare has an average volume of 3.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NET in relation to earlier this year.

Cloudflare, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to secure websites. It offers various products for performance and reliability, video streaming and delivery, advanced security, insights, cloudflare for developers, domain registration, and cloudflare marketplace. The company was founded by Matthew Prince, Michelle Zatlyn, and Lee Holloway in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.