Cloudflare (NET) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 7, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cloudflare (NET), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $21.50 average price target, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Cloudflare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $40.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.02 million.

Cloudflare, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to secure websites. It offers various products for performance and reliability, video streaming and delivery, advanced security, insights, cloudflare for developers, domain registration, and cloudflare marketplace.