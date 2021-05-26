Cloudera (CLDR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Cloudera (CLDR) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.72.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 74.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Cloudera has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.83.

Cloudera’s market cap is currently $3.69B and has a P/E ratio of -23.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -925.18.

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions. It offers enterprise data hub, data warehouse, sata science and engineering, operational database, Cloudera DataFlow (CDF), Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), and data science workbench. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. The company was founded in 2008 by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.