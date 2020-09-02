Cloudera (CLDR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Cloudera (CLDR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.86, close to its 52-week high of $13.97.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 79.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Cloudera has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.78, which is a -11.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Cloudera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $210 million and GAAP net loss of $58.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $187 million and had a GAAP net loss of $103 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLDR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions. It offers enterprise data hub, data warehouse, sata science and engineering, operational database, Cloudera DataFlow (CDF), Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), and data science workbench. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. The company was founded in 2008 by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.