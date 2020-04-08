Cloudera (CLDR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Cloudera (CLDR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 63.8% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cloudera is a Hold with an average price target of $11.29, representing a 37.7% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.23 and a one-year low of $4.77. Currently, Cloudera has an average volume of 5.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions. It offers enterprise data hub, data warehouse, sata science and engineering, operational database, Cloudera DataFlow (CDF), Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), and data science workbench. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. The company was founded in 2008 by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.