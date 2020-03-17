Cloudera (CLDR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Cloudera (CLDR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cloudera with a $12.25 average price target, representing an 88.5% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Cloudera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $64.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $85.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLDR in relation to earlier this year.

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions. It offers enterprise data hub, data warehouse, sata science and engineering, operational database, Cloudera DataFlow (CDF), Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), and data science workbench. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments.