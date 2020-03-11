Cloudera (CLDR) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Cloudera (CLDR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cloudera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, representing an 81.1% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cloudera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $64.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $85.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLDR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions. It offers enterprise data hub, data warehouse, sata science and engineering, operational database, Cloudera DataFlow (CDF), Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), and data science workbench. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments.