Close Brothers Group (CBGPF) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Donald Tait maintained a Hold rating on Close Brothers Group (CBGPF) yesterday and set a price target of p1410.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.60, equals to its 52-week high of $20.60.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Close Brothers Group is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $19.43, implying a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a p1550.00 price target.

Close Brothers Group’s market cap is currently $3.07B and has a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management.