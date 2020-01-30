Close Brothers Group (CBGPF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Benjamin Toms maintained a Hold rating on Close Brothers Group (CBGPF) on January 27 and set a price target of p1450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.60, equals to its 52-week high of $20.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Toms is ranked #5298 out of 5868 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Close Brothers Group with a $19.23 average price target, a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a p1550.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Close Brothers Group’s market cap is currently $3.07B and has a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management.