Clorox (CLX) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Clorox (CLX), with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $194.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clorox with a $206.56 average price target, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $239.87 and a one-year low of $176.73. Currently, Clorox has an average volume of 1.69M.

Founded in 1913, California-based The Clorox Co. manufactures and markets consumer and professional products. It operates through four business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International.