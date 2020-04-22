Clorox (CLX) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 20, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Clorox (CLX), with a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $190.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Clorox has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $169.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Clorox’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion and net profit of $185 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.47 billion and had a net profit of $182 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Clorox Co. engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. The Household segment composes of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps, and container products. The Lifestyle segment includes food products, water-filtration systems, filters, and all natural personal care products, and dietary supplements. The International segment covers products sold outside the United States, excluding natural personal care products. The company was founded by Edward Hughes, Charles Husband, William Hussey, Rufus Myers, and Archibald Taft on May 3, 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.