Cleaves Securities Upgrades Safe Bulkers (SB) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities upgraded Safe Bulkers (SB) to Hold, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Safe Bulkers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

Based on Safe Bulkers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.25 million and net profit of $3.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.57 million and had a net profit of $9.54 million.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It also offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.