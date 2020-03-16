Cleaves Securities Upgrades Dorian LPG (LPG) to Buy

Dorian LPG (LPG) received a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target from Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.4% and a 36.6% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dorian LPG is a Hold with an average price target of $14.50.

Based on Dorian LPG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $35.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPG in relation to earlier this year.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. It also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.