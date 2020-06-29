Cleaves Securities Upgrades DHT Holdings (DHT) to Hold

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl upgraded DHT Holdings (DHT) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $4.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.14, close to its 52-week low of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DHT Holdings with a $7.25 average price target, representing a 40.8% upside. In a report issued on June 18, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.83 and a one-year low of $4.77. Currently, DHT Holdings has an average volume of 5.55M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. It fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax and Suezmax segments. The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.