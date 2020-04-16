Cleaves Securities Thinks Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Stock is Going to Recover

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) on April 11 and set a price target of $3.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.60, close to its 52-week low of $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.5% and a 37.3% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Star Bulk Carriers, and Golden Ocean Group.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.90.

The company has a one-year high of $5.92 and a one-year low of $1.52. Currently, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average volume of 563.4K.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.