Cleaves Securities Sticks to Their Sell Rating for International Seaways (INSW)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Sell rating on International Seaways (INSW) on January 9 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 64.1% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

International Seaways has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

The company has a one-year high of $31.39 and a one-year low of $12.44. Currently, International Seaways has an average volume of 181.9K.

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers focuses on crude and refined petroleum products. The Other segment includes joint ventures from liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on December 6, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.