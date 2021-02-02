Cleaves Securities Sticks to Their Sell Rating for FLEX LNG (FLNG)

In a report issued on January 30, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Sell rating on FLEX LNG (FLNG), with a price target of NOK54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FLEX LNG is a Hold with an average price target of $8.95.

The company has a one-year high of $10.65 and a one-year low of $3.40. Currently, FLEX LNG has an average volume of 39.67K.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.